Naga Chaitanya sports expensive Patek Philippe watch worth Rs…

Apart from his on-screen achievements, Naga Chaitanya is also known for his luxurious lifestyle, including posh cars, properties, and a noteworthy watch collection

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th December 2023 4:38 pm IST
Naga Chaitanya sports Patek Philippe watch
Naga Chaitanya (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya, affectionately known as Chay by his adoring fans, has been a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry since his debut in the 2009 film “Josh.” The son of Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna and grandson of the iconic Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Chaitanya has consistently impressed audiences with his acting prowess.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

With a career spanning over a decade, Naga Chaitanya has cultivated a loyal fanbase, earning him a significant position in the industry. Known as one of the highest-paid actors in South Indian cinema, the actor boasts a staggering net worth of Rs 154 crore. His films have not only been box-office successes but have also garnered him a massive following in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Apart from his on-screen achievements, Naga Chaitanya is also known for his luxurious lifestyle, including posh cars, properties, and a noteworthy watch collection. Recently, the actor was spotted in Hyderabad sporting a Patek Philippe watch that caught the attention of many. The luxurious timepiece comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 74.48 lakhs. Watch the video below for more information about it.

MS Education Academy

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the supernatural crime thriller web series Dhootha which marked his OTT debut. The series directed by Vikram K Kumar is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th December 2023 4:38 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button