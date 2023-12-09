Naga Chaitanya sports expensive Patek Philippe watch worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya, affectionately known as Chay by his adoring fans, has been a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry since his debut in the 2009 film “Josh.” The son of Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna and grandson of the iconic Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Chaitanya has consistently impressed audiences with his acting prowess.

With a career spanning over a decade, Naga Chaitanya has cultivated a loyal fanbase, earning him a significant position in the industry. Known as one of the highest-paid actors in South Indian cinema, the actor boasts a staggering net worth of Rs 154 crore. His films have not only been box-office successes but have also garnered him a massive following in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Apart from his on-screen achievements, Naga Chaitanya is also known for his luxurious lifestyle, including posh cars, properties, and a noteworthy watch collection. Recently, the actor was spotted in Hyderabad sporting a Patek Philippe watch that caught the attention of many. The luxurious timepiece comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 74.48 lakhs. Watch the video below for more information about it.

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the supernatural crime thriller web series Dhootha which marked his OTT debut. The series directed by Vikram K Kumar is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.