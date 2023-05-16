Naga Chaitanya spotted at Khairtabad, pics go viral

Hyderabad: The dashing hero Naga Chaitanya made an unexpected appearance at the Khairatabad Regional Transport Office. When the charismatic actor walked into the office, everyone rushed to take pictures of him.

The reason for Naga Chaitanya’s visit is that he came to apply for an international driver’s licence. The viral photo of Naga Chaitanya signing and submitting the necessary forms to officials has gone viral on social media.

Was Naga Chaitanya looking to take a break and travel to different countries, as he was seen applying for an international driving licence? Or was it simply that his previous licence had expired and the actor wanted to take the responsible step of obtaining a new one? The answer is still unknown.

Naga Chaitanya’s star power is limitless, captivating audiences not only on screen but also in real life. With his visit to the RTO office, he sparked people’s interest, and Naga Chaitanya thanked the RTO officials for making the entire process run smoothly.

On the work front recently Naga Chaitanya movie Custody was released.