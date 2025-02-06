Naga Chaitanya talks about growing dominance of Indian cinema world over

Mumbai: Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, who is gearing up for his upcoming movie ‘Thandel’, has shared his opinion on the growing dominance of Indian cinema on the global stage.

The actor recently spoke with IANS in Mumbai ahead of his film’s release, and spoke about Indian cinema and its growing influence on the world.

He told IANS, “I am very happy that the language barrier has blurred and our content is travelling world over because an actor, a director or any technician wants their content to get the maximum exposure. We only want our efforts to be seen, the world is also very curious about Indian culture and stories from our land”.

“With all of us coming together and with so much collaborative efforts happening, there is only a new wave of content which is going to come out”, he added.

In 2023, ‘RRR’ clinched the Oscars for the Best Song. Last year, filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ won big at the Cannes Film Festival pointing to the new wave of Indian content which is ready to take over the world.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently tied the knot with their wedding ceremony being a grand affair in Hyderabad. The event saw the who’s who of the Telugu industry attending the celebrations.

Naga Chaitanya paid tribute to his grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by donning traditional attire called ‘pancha’ reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style during his wedding ceremony.

Sobhita Dhulipala also wore the traditional jewellery of her mother and grandmother for the ‘Raata ceremony’. The Raata ceremony is a significant pre-wedding ritual in many Telugu traditions. It marks an important step before the bride is officially married. During this event, a bamboo stick is planted along with leaves of mango, jamun, and Jammi trees, which are then worshipped with sacred materials like pancha loha, navaratan (nine gems), and navadhaanya (nine grains).

A sacred potli (bag) is tied to the pole, and prayers are offered to the pancha bhuta (five elements) and devtas of all eight directions. This ritual is believed to purify and bless the bride before her journey into married life.

A source close to the actress shared that the actress wore her mother and grandmother’s jewellery pieces which made it even more special for the actress.