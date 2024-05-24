Naga Chaitanya’s reaction after seeing Samantha goes viral

Hyderabad: In an unexpected yet touching turn of events, Naga Chaitanya was seen blushing during a special screening of the film ‘Manam’. The actor’s candid reaction came as the audience watched a love-making scene between him and his former wife, Samantha. The moment, captured on video, has since become a sensation on social media.

Chaitanya, who is usually known for his composed appearance, displayed a rare moment of vulnerability as he watched the intimate scene. His blush was met with an enthusiastic response from the fans, who cheered loudly during the romantic sequence. In a display of humility and respect, Chaitanya gestured to the fans, asking them to calm down, showcasing his connection with the audience and his graciousness in handling such personal moments in public.

The re-release of ‘Manam’, a beloved Telugu film that also starred Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Nagarjuna, has been a nostalgic journey for many. For Chaitanya, it was a moment to reflect on past work with Samantha, with whom he has shared both screen space and personal history.

As the video continues to circulate, it serves as a reminder of the enduring appeal of ‘Manam’ and the actors’ performances.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha is currently working on the movie ‘Maa Inti Bangaram.’ Fans eagerly anticipate her performance in this film, as well as her upcoming role in the highly anticipated Indian adaptation of the international series “Citadel,” titled “Citadel: Honey Bunny.”