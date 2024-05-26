Naga Chaitanya’s reaction to Kalki 2898 AD’s ‘Bujji’

Hyderabad: In the realm of Indian cinema, a new era of storytelling is unfolding with the upcoming sci-fi epic “Kalki 2898 AD.” The film has already garnered significant buzz with its futuristic themes and star-studded cast. Adding to the excitement, Naga Chaitanya recently had an encounter with the film’s AI-powered car, Bujji, leaving him in awe.

Naga Chaitanya’s Astonishing Experience

Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya was visibly shocked after taking Bujji for a spin. He praised the team’s groundbreaking work, stating, “You have broken all rules of engineering.” His experience with Bujji was nothing short of an engineering marvel.

Bujji isn’t just a car; it’s a character with a personality, voiced by Keerthy Suresh. The car plays a pivotal role in the film’s narrative, assisting Prabhas’ character, Bhairava, in his adventures. Bujji’s design and capabilities are a testament to the innovative spirit of the film’s creators.

The Making of Bujji

Crafted by Mahindra and Jayem Motors, Bujji is described as a futuristic vehicle with impressive specifications. It features hubless wheels, a canopy, and tires made especially by CEAT. The car’s dimensions and power are a sneak peek into the advanced technology that the film promises to showcase.

“Kalki 2898 AD” is set to release on June 27 and stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and is one of the most awaited films of 2024.