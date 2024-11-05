Naga Chaitanya’s second wedding venue is in Jubilee Hills: Reports

Hyderabad: The wedding of actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala is fast approaching, and fans are buzzing with excitement. The couple, who got engaged in August 2024, has reportedly planned a beautiful and meaningful wedding ceremony which is likely to take place on December 4, 2024.

While they’ve kept most details private, reports reveal that it is going to be a charming mix of tradition, family significance, and love.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita’s Wedding Venue

It is being said that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita have chosen Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad as their wedding venue. This 22-acre studio holds deep meaning for Chay, as it was founded by his grandfather, the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, in 1976. Known for its historic ties to the Telugu film industry, Annapurna Studios adds a personal and traditional touch to the couple’s big day.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya (ANI)

An Intimate Celebration

Staying true to their private nature, the couple is keeping the wedding small, inviting only close family and friends. Just like their engagement, this ceremony will remain out of the public eye, creating a peaceful setting for loved ones. A custom mandap is being set up within Annapurna Studios, giving the wedding a memorable yet simple atmosphere.

Chay-Sobhita’s Love Story

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita reportedly met at a party in 2022 and quickly grew close. Their friendship blossomed into love, leading to their engagement in August 2024. This relationship follows Chaitanya’s earlier marriage to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which ended in 2021.

Traditional Pre-Wedding Ceremonies

The couple’s pre-wedding festivities have already begun with the Pasupu Danchadam ritual, a traditional Telugu ceremony. This meaningful ritual involves grinding turmeric and grains, symbolizing harmony and commitment. Sobhita shared a glimpse of this event, giving fans a peek into their wedding journey.