Naga students march to Assembly over singing of Vande Mataram

Kohima: The Naga Students’ Federation on Tuesday, September 1, marched to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, demanding a resolution against the singing of Vande Mataram at official events, saying the protest was not intended to insult the nation but was prompted by the song being “against our faith”.

On the first day of the Monsoon session of the Assembly in the Christian-majority northeastern state, the protesters marched from Naga Solidarity Park, raising slogans. NSF president Mteisuding said the students’ organisation would not compromise on the rights and religious beliefs of the Naga people.

“We outrightly reject the imposition of Vande Mataram as it goes against our religion,” he said, while clarifying the protest was not intended to insult the nation or the national song.

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Mteisuding called upon the Naga people to stand for their “right to protect their faith”.

He also urged Naga MLAs to prioritise their religious convictions, saying, “They are Christians first, then politicians.”

The NSF president said they demand the Assembly pass a resolution against the singing or playing of Vande Mataram at official as well as private programmes in the state. He said the move was aimed at safeguarding the secular character of society.

Mteisuding further informed the gathering that the NSF had submitted a representation to the chief minister and the Assembly speaker, urging them to facilitate the adoption of an Assembly resolution against the imposition of Vande Mataram.

The NSF would continue its protest and remain outside the Assembly gate until the resolution was adopted, he added.

The Monsoon session of the Assembly will conclude on Thursday.