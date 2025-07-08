Hyderabad: The hype around Coolie just got bigger! Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to lock horns with Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni in this action-packed film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Scheduled for release on August 14, 2025, Coolie is already being called one of the biggest Tamil films of the year.

Nagarjuna Confirms: “It’s Him Against Me”

In a recent interview, Nagarjuna revealed that he plays the main villain named Simon in Coolie. He shared that the experience of working with Rajinikanth was thrilling and new for him. “Being the main antagonist, I had many scenes with Rajini sir. It’s him against me,” he said. This epic face-off is expected to be a major highlight of the film.

While both actors appear in the film, they don’t share the screen together. Still, Nagarjuna revealed that Aamir’s role will surprise audiences.

“Aamir and I don’t have scenes together. We have two different chapters in the film. But I saw his work afterwards; his performance is brilliant. You’ll see a new Aamir and be shocked,” Nagarjuna said during an interview with MidDay.

Aamir Khan’s Powerful Cameo as Dahaa

While fans hoped for screen time between Nagarjuna and Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, the two don’t share any scenes. Aamir appears as Dahaa, a mysterious character introduced in the climax. His part, though brief, is described as crucial and intense, featuring a high-voltage scene with Rajinikanth. Aamir himself said, “You’ll see a new side of me. It’ll shock you.”

Coolie also stars Shruti Haasan, Upendra Rao, Sathyaraj, and others. It’s not part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) but stands tall on its own with a fresh storyline, rumored to involve gold smuggling.

Box Office Clash: Coolie vs War 2

Releasing on the same day is War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. With two big-budget films clashing, August 14 is shaping up to be a historic day for Indian cinema lovers.