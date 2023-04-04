Nagarjuna to romance 26-year-old Manasa Varanasi!

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 4th April 2023 4:51 pm IST
Manasa Varanasi, Nagarjuna (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Age is just a number, and Nagarjuna proves it with his evergreen charm and youthful appearance, even at 63. And now, in his upcoming film, the talented actor will share the screen with a young and talented co-star, Manasa Varanasi.

Manasa, a stunning Telugu model and the winner of Femina Miss India 2020, is set to make her big-screen debut alongside Nagarjuna. While the two’s age disparity may raise a few eyebrows, seeing them together on the screen will undoubtedly be a treat for the audience.

Nagarjuna will appear in two different roles in the film, one as a younger character and the other as an older one. Manasa, on the other hand, will be the ideal foil for Nagarjuna’s younger character, bringing her charm and talent to the role.

The film is set to begin production this month, with Bejawada Prasanna Kumar, the critically acclaimed “Dhamaka” writer, directing. With Nagarjuna and Manasa collaborating on this exciting project, there’s no doubt that it’ll be one of the year’s most talked-about films.

The audience is eager to see Nagarjuna’s magic on screen again, and with Manasa by his side, the film is sure to be engaging and entertaining. Prepare to see the magic unfold on the big screen!

