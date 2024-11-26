Nagarjuna’s 2nd son Akhil Akkineni gets engaged to GF Zainab

Hyderabad: Exciting news from the Akkineni family! Akhil Akkineni is set to tie the knot. Nagarjuna Akkineni officially announced Akhil’s engagement to Zainab Ravdjee, warmly welcoming her into the family with love and blessings.

Akhil shared the happiest moment with his fans on Instagram, posting a picture with the caption: “Found my forever . Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged.”

All You Need to Know About Zainab Ravdjee

Zainab Ravdjee is a 39-year-old painter known for her abstract art. Her father, Zulfi Ravdjee, is a close friend of Nagarjuna and former Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He has worked as an advisor and as the AP Government’s special representative for the Middle East. Zainab grew up in Hyderabad and has showcased her art in exhibitions like “Reflections.”

The news has sent fans into a frenzy, with congratulations pouring in from all corners. This announcement comes just as the family prepares for Naga Chaitanya’s wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4 at Annapurna Studios.

Earlier in 2017, Akhil Akkineni and Shriya Bhupal surprised everyone by calling off their wedding. The grand event, planned in Italy with a star-studded guest list, was canceled just months before the big day. Reports said the couple had a big argument at the Hyderabad airport, which led to their breakup. Even though Nagarjuna and Shriya’s grandfather GVK tried to help, the couple decided to part ways. Akhil turned his focus to his movie career, while Shriya moved to the US to work on her fashion label.

Akhil Akkineni’s Career

Akhil Akkineni is all set to bounce back after a tough phase in his career. Despite early struggles with films like Akhil, Mr. Majnu, Most Eligible Bachelor, and the failure of Agent, Akhil is ready to start fresh.

He has signed two new films, both set to begin early next year. One is titled Dheera, produced by UV Creations and directed by newcomer Anil. The second project will be made under his home banner, Annapurna Studios, with Murali Kishore Abburu as the director, known for Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha.

With two big celebrations, it’s a joyous time for the Akkineni family. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting chapter in their lives!