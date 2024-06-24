Nagarjuna’s bodyguard pushes differently-abled fan, actor reacts

Mumbai: On Sunday, a video wentn viral on social media showing actor Nagarjuna Akkineni’s bodyguard shoving a differently-abled fan, causing the fan to stumble and fall. The incident took place as Nagarjuna and fellow actor Dhanush were leaving the airport.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani on X, the Tollywood actor is seen walking out of the airport with his bodyguard. A cafe staff member approaches him but is immediately pushed away by the bodyguard, resulting in the person falling. Nagarjuna did not react and continued walking, while Dhanush glanced back a few times but did not intervene.

The video quickly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions on social media. Many criticized Nagarjuna for ignoring the incident and condemned the bodyguard’s behavior.

Nagarjuna Issues Apology

In response to the criticism, Nagarjuna posted an apology on Twitter. Sharing the video, he wrote, “This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions so that it will not happen in the future!!”

This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!!

I apologise to the gentleman 🙏and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !! https://t.co/d8bsIgxfI8 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 23, 2024

On the work front, Nagarjuna will next be seen in the film “Kubera,” which also stars Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. The pan-India film is being produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banners. The film will be made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.