Nagarjuna’s rumoured gift to Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita worth Rs 2.5cr

The wedding, scheduled for December 4, will be held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, it will be a private affair with 300–400 guests, including family, friends, and close colleagues

Nagarjuna gifts luxury car to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala
Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to get married on December 4, 2024, in Hyderabad. The couple, who got engaged in August, has already started their pre-wedding celebrations with traditional rituals like Haldi and Mangala Snanam.

The Haldi ceremony, held on November 29, was a joyful affair. Naga Chaitanya wore a pale yellow chikankari kurta, while Sobhita looked stunning in a yellow silk saree with traditional jewelry. Friends and family gathered to shower the couple with blessings, making it a beautiful start to their wedding festivities.

Nagarjuna’s Lavish Gift for the Couple  

Adding to the excitement, Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, has gifted the couple a luxurious maroon Lexus LM MPV worth Rs. 2.5 crore. This eco-friendly hybrid car reflects his love and pride for the couple. Nagarjuna was recently seen at the RTA office in Hyderabad, registering the car, which has already become the talk of the town.

An Intimate Wedding at Annapurna Studios  

The wedding, scheduled for December 4, will be held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. It will be a private affair with 300–400 guests, including family, friends, and close colleagues.  

Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding reflects their love for tradition while embracing a modern touch. With so much joy and excitement, their big day is sure to be unforgettable.

