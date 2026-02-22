Nagarkurnool: Infant dies after alleged caste discrimination turns violent

Hyderabad: A two-month-old infant died following an alleged caste-based assault and abuse during the Kummera Mallanna Jathara in Nagar Kurnool mandal on Saturday, February 21, where a family was reportedly attacked after being stopped from entering a temple.

Stopped at temple entrance

According to the victims, Chakali Chandrakala and her family had gone to the temple for Mallanna darshan as part of the jathara celebrations. They were allegedly stopped at the entrance by the organisers, including the village sarpanch Tukaram Reddy, Undyala Srinivas Reddy, Srikant Reddy, Satish Reddy Kannireddy and Kufender Reddy.

When Chandrakala questioned why her family was being prevented from entering the temple, the organisers allegedly abused and physically assaulted her, her son Ganesh, her daughter-in-law and her daughter.

The family members stated that despite repeatedly pleading with them to stop, especially considering the presence of a two-month-old infant, the organisers continued the attack.

Infant allegedly kicked, dies in hospital

The family alleged that the infant was kicked during the assault. The child was rushed to a hospital after falling seriously ill, but died while undergoing treatment.

They further alleged that the family was denied entry into the temple because they belong to a backward caste community.

Police accused of refusing complaint

When Chandrakala and her family approached the Nagar Kurnool Police Station to lodge a complaint, they claimed that the police instead threatened them and refused to register their complaint.

The victims alleged that the organisers belong to an upper caste and are associated with the Congress party, and that this influence is preventing action.

The grieving family has demanded justice, protection, and strict action against those responsible for the assault and the infant’s death.