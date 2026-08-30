Nagendra exit opens Karnataka Cabinet race, Congress weighs picks

Bengaluru: The resignation of B Nagendra from Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s Cabinet has triggered intense lobbying within the Congress for the vacant ministerial berth, with the party leadership facing a tricky balancing act involving caste, gender and regional representation.

Nagendra stepped down from the Cabinet just 25 days after taking oath amid the controversy surrounding the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam. His resignation has now opened a fresh opportunity for several Congress aspirants, with multiple names being discussed for the vacant position.

One of the key demands within the party is that the vacant berth should continue to be represented by a leader from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, as Nagendra belonged to it. Senior leaders from the community are reportedly pressing the leadership to maintain its representation in the Cabinet.

No woman minister, Badagi MLA name being discussed

At the same time, the Shivakumar-led Cabinet has come under criticism for having no woman minister. This has added another dimension to the leadership’s calculations, with demands growing for a woman to be inducted.

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The party is also looking at regional representation while deciding Nagendra’s successor. Badagi MLA Basavaraj Shivannavar is among the names being discussed. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly been insisting that Shivannavar be given a ministerial berth.

Inducting Shivannavar could help the Congress leadership address Siddaramaiah’s concerns and potentially ease differences within the party. However, such a move could leave the questions of women’s representation and ST representation unresolved.

Another name gaining attention is Annapurna Tukaram. Her induction could potentially address three issues at once — women’s representation, ST representation and the party’s political presence in Ballari. This has made her candidature an attractive option for sections of the Congress leadership.

Meanwhile, former minister M Krishnappa is also said to be among the frontrunners for the vacant position. His name has remained in circulation amid ongoing political discussions within the party.

Final decision with Congress High Command

The final decision is expected to depend on the Congress high command’s assessment of the competing demands. The vacant berth has given the party an opportunity to address internal dissatisfaction, but choosing one candidate could make it difficult to simultaneously satisfy demands relating to community, gender and regional representation.

With several aspirants lobbying for the post, the decision on Nagendra’s successor is likely to become an important political test for the Shivakumar government and the Congress leadership’s ability to maintain internal balance.