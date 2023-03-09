Nagpur police bans begging for 52 days ahead of G20 summit

Hyderabad: The Nagpur police on Wednesday issued a notification prohibiting begging near traffic junctions and other public places. The order was issued under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that bans the gathering of four or more people in a particular area.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar issued the restriction that will be in effect for a duration of 52 days between March 9 and April 30, “unless withdrawn earlier by the issuing authority”.

According to media reports, the commissioner said that the order has been issued not only in the view of the upcoming G20 summit but also due to other pressing issues.



The police said that any objections to this order shall be duly considered and necessary modifications shall be made, if required.