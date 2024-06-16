Naidu appoints P Srinivasa Rao Yadav as TDP’s AP president

Amaravati: TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appointed Gajuwaka MLA P Srinivasa Rao Yadav as the party’s state president on Sunday, replacing Agriculture Minister K Atchhanaidu.

Naidu exuded confidence that Yadav, who worked as Visakhapatnam TDP Parliamentary Party president, will successfully undertake the new responsibility.

“I am appointing Gajuwaka MLA P Srinivas Rao Yadav as Andhra Pradesh TDP president … I congratulate senior party leader Atchhnaidu, who led the party till now as its president,” Naidu said in the appointment letter shared on the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) X handle.

As a member of Naidu’s 25-strong ministerial council, Atchhanaidu has been entrusted with the departments of agriculture, co-operation, marketing, animal husbandry and dairy development & fisheries.

