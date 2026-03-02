Naidu directs safe return of Telugu people stranded in Gulf

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to ensure the safe return of Telugu people stranded in Gulf countries.

A joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28 triggered a war, entangling several neighbouring Arab nations, where there are millions of Indians.

Naidu directed officials to ensure the safe return of people stranded in the countries entangled in the war, said an official press release.

The CM reviewed the situation at his camp office with Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) and Real Time Governance Systems (RTGS) officials.

The chief minister instructed officials to coordinate with the Central Government to facilitate the return of people from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Qatar and Kuwait.

He directed authorities to immediately contact those stranded due to the war and flight cancellations and extend necessary assistance without delay, said the release.

Emphasising that APNRTS and RTGS should work in close coordination on relief measures and continuously monitor the situation, Naidu instructed them to remain in constant touch with the Centre and the Indian embassies in the respective Gulf countries.

The Chief Minister assured that the Andhra Pradesh government stands firmly to extend support to the stranded people and in coordination with APNRTS, has initiated measures for the safety of Telugu people in Gulf countries.

Advising them against panicking, the CM told them to take shelter in protected areas until the reopening of airports and the commencement of flight services.

Observing that a 24×7 helpline has been set up, he said temporary accommodation is being arranged through APNRTS coordinators.

Upon being contacted, APNRTS will provide immediate assistance and support to non-resident Telugus, he added.

Meanwhile, APNRTS has advised Telugu expats residing in the Gulf region to travel to Muscat in Oman for repatriation flights to Kochi for returning to India.

Ravi Kumar P Vemuru, president, APNRTS, said the society has advised Telugu expatriates living in the Gulf countries to stay safe in their current locations, adding that the stranded visitors are nervous, especially in Dubai and Oman.

“The flights from Muscat have started already. We are directing them to take the Muscat-Kochi flight,” Vemuru told PTI, adding that Telugu-speaking people living in West Asia are ‘fine’, but temporary visitors are nervous.

As airports in Doha, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are closed now, he said the Muscat airport is the only route available.

Observing that a hotline has been launched, the APNRTS president appealed to the stranded Telugu expatriates to reach out for the latest information and advice on how to arrange transport and sort out other issues.

Further, he said the contacts of local Telugu-speaking people are being shared with the visitors for help and that several APNRTS coordinators, about 110, present across the Gulf are willing to give refuge.

Noting that a million Telugu people live in West Asia, Vemuru said APNRTS received about 30 calls until Sunday from the war-stricken region. However, he is not sure as to how many visitors are currently stranded in the Gulf region.

Though APNRTS did not receive any guidelines from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Vemuru said it received a warning, which has been circulated to everyone.

According to the APNRTS president, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued some directions to the MEA.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh NRI Empowerment and Relations Minister K Srinivas said the state government is taking urgent measures to safely bring back Telugu expats stranded in the Gulf region.

Srinivas told the Telugu expatriates in the Gulf to make use of the helplines launched for their assistance.

“We are taking measures to safely bring back the Telugu people stuck in the Gulf nations to Andhra Pradesh,” Srinivas said in an official press release.

Noting that the government has alerted APNRTS coordinators in the Gulf region to help Telugu people in distress, Srinivas said efforts are on to provide temporary accommodation, security and help in the homes of local Telugu people.

He said APNRTS officials are monitoring the situation and are in touch with their coordinator in the Gulf. The Minister also appealed to the Telugu community to avail the services of local Indian Embassies.

Further, Srinivas urged the NRIs to rely only on official sources and avoid unverified information or rumours circulating on social media.