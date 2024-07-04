Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks Central govt’s support for Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and sought the Union government’s support for crucial proposals for the state’s development.

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a vital partner in the BJP-led NDA government, sought enhanced assistance for Andhra Pradesh if the special category status cannot be granted to the state, sources said.

The TDP chief, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, also held talks with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal on state-specific issues.

Sources indicated that Naidu is scheduled to meet several other Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Health Minister J P Nadda.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister’s Delhi visit is seen as crucial for securing Central support for the state’s development following its bifurcation in 2014.

Naidu to meet Telangana CM

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister is also set to hold a meeting with his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy to talk on issues related to the bifurcation of the two Telugu states.

The meeting will be held in Hyderabad on July 6.

The past association of the two leaders makes this meeting different from the attempts made during the last 10 years to resolve the issues under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Revanth Reddy had worked in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) as MLA under Chandrababu Naidu in united Andhra Pradesh and also later in Telangana.

Though Revanth charted his own course by joining the Congress party in 2017, the past equation between the two leaders has generated excitement around their upcoming meeting.