Naidu propagating falsehood about Polavaram project: YSRCP

Amaravati: Senior YSRCP leader and former Irrigation Minister A Rambabu on Tuesday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is propagating falsehood about the Polavaram project in the state.

Rambabu was reacting to the CM’s allegations on Monday that the previous YSRCP government headed by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had left the mega irrigation project in a complicated and chaotic state after ruling the state for five years from 2019 to 2024.

“Whatever Chandrababu Naidu is telling about the Polavaram project are lies and false. Without remembering his mistakes, he (Chandrababu) is indulging in mudslinging against Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Rambabu said at a press conference at YSRCP office in Tadepalli.

He urged Naidu to admit his mistakes and complete the project.