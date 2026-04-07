Naidu thanks President for giving assent to bill recognising Amaravati as capital

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has thanked President Droupadi Murmu for giving assent to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which recognises the greenfield city of Amaravati as the capital.

The Act was published in The Gazette of India, following the presidential assent.

The Chief Minister thanked the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to the southern state and his guidance to all the MPs for supporting the ‘Amaravati Bill’.

“On behalf of my people of Andhra Pradesh, I express profound gratitude to Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji for her gracious assent to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026, fulfilling the long-cherished dream of our capital,” Naidu said in a post on X on Monday.

On behalf of my people of Andhra Pradesh, I express profound gratitude to Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji for her gracious assent to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026, fulfilling the long-cherished dream of our capital.



I thank the Union Government… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) April 6, 2026

The chief minister also thanked PM Modi for guiding state leaders and every citizen who stood with Andhra Pradesh.

“This is a victory for my people of Andhra Pradesh, especially my farmers of Amaravati,” he said.

Also Read CM Naidu thanks Murmu, Modi after Amaravati gets statutory status as AP capital

“The capital of Andhra Pradesh is Amaravati,” Naidu said in a post on X on Tuesday.

With the President’s assent, IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the dream of our capital has officially become a reality.

“Today is a historic day for every citizen of Andhra Pradesh,” Lokesh said in a post on X.

#HistoricAmaravatiResolution

Today is a historic day for every citizen of #AndhraPradesh. With the Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji’s assent to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026, the dream of our capital has officially become a reality.



I join… pic.twitter.com/bLpXkYOAkC — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) April 6, 2026

He said that he was joining millions of Telugu people to express his gratitude to PM Modi for his vision and support in championing the state’s future.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that April 6 will be etched in history as the day Amaravati was officially recognised as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

“On this historic occasion, following the passage of the Bill in Parliament and the issuance of the Gazette Notification by the Government of India, and with the assent of the Hon’ble President of Bharat, this long-awaited aspiration of the people of Andhra Pradesh has finally been fulfilled,” Kalyan said in a post on X.

Amaravati – The Capital of Andhra Pradesh



Andhra Pradesh, no longer a state left without a capital… no longer a future held in uncertainty.



April 6th will be etched in history as the day Amaravati was officially recognized as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.



On this historic… pic.twitter.com/vkscSIw0PV — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) April 7, 2026

He thanked Murmu, Modi, and Naidu for making this historic moment possible.