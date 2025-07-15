Naidu to meet several Union ministers during two-day Delhi visit

He is also scheduled to deliver a speech at a memorial event for former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet several Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, during his two-day visit to the city beginning Tuesday.

On the first day of his visit, Naidu will meet Shah, Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Delhi Metro Managing Director Vikas Kumar and NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat, according to the CM’s office.

On the second day of his visit, the chief minister will meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other central ministers Mansukh L Mandaviya and C R Patil.

