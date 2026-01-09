Nalgonda: 3 die after DCM carrying tiles crashes into cement tanker

A crane was deployed to clear the vehicles from the road, which had caused a substantial traffic jam in the area.

Published: 9th January 2026 11:19 am IST
Hyderabad: In yet another fatal road accident, 3 people were killed at Edulaguda Chowrasta in Miryalaguda town, Nalgonda district, when a DCM truck transporting tiles from Hyderabad to Guntur collided with a cement tanker. Three others sustained significant injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Beeru (30), Santosh (30), and Suraj (18), all hailing from Bihar. The three were tragically crushed when the tiles from the DCM truck fell on them during the collision.

The condition of the injured individuals remains critical, and they have been to shifted to a private hospital in Miryalaguda for treatment.

Traffic jam was reported on the stretch following the accident. A crane was deployed to clear the vehicles from the road, which had caused a substantial traffic jam in the area.

The police have registered a case regarding the incident and are currently conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

