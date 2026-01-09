GHMC to take up e-waste cleanup drive in Hyderabad on January 12,13

The drive is being conducted to ensure systematic collection and proper disposal of discarded electronics.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th January 2026 11:07 am IST
GHMC logo

Hyderabad: As part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday, January 8 announced a mega e-waste clean up drive across 300 wards on January 12 and 13.

The drive is being conducted to ensure systematic collection and proper disposal of discarded electronics. It also aims to create widespread awareness regarding the responsible disposal of e-waste from residential, commercial, and public areas.

The collection will encompass a diverse range of items, including household appliances, IT and telecommunications equipment, batteries, UPS systems, and various consumer electronics. According to a press release from the GHMC, the civic body will conduct the drive in coordination with  Hyderabad Integrated Municipal Solid Waste (HiMSW).

The HiMSW will deploy branded collection vehicles to every circle. All collected waste will be safely transported to the authorised processing facility at Dundigal for scientific recycling, in accordance with national e-waste management rules.

Awareness campaign begins on January 9

To ensure maximum public participation, awareness campaigns will commence on Friday. These sessions will involve sanitation workers, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), NGOs, and Self-Help Groups. Temporary collection points have already been identified in each ward to streamline the two-day operation.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has directed Zonal and Deputy Commissioners to mobilise all stakeholders for the successful execution of the programme. The civic body has also instructed its Public Relations wing to ensure wide media outreach.

Officials reiterated that proper e-waste management is critical to safeguarding public health and have urged citizens to participate actively in making Hyderabad a cleaner, greener city.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th January 2026 11:07 am IST

