Drinking water supply to be disrupted in several Hyderabad areas for 36 hours

Normal drinking water supply is expected to resume by Sunday.

Hyderabad: Residents in several parts of Hyderabad are set to face a 36-hour disruption in drinking water supply from Saturday, January 10.

The disruption is due to works to be undertaken, including stopping the leakage of a 200 mm dia MS on the pumping main from Kodandapur to Godakandla in the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-2, which supplies water to the Hyderabad metropolis, replacing damaged 2375 mm dia MS air tees and valves, undertaking junction works at Nasarla Pally, and replacing damaged butterfly valves and NRVs at various locations.

Affected areas

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has identified several areas that will be impacted by the drinking water supply disruption from 6 am on Saturday, January 10.

These include areas within the divisions where disruptions will occur:

  1. O & M Division –XI: Vanasthalipuram, Autonagar
  2. O & M Division –XIX: Areas under Autonagar Reservoir
  3. O & M Division –X: Vaishali Nagar, Nagole
  4. O & M Division –XX: Badangpet, Lenin Nagar, Adibhatla, Kammaguda Reservoir areas
  5. O & M Division –VIII: Areas under Balapur Reservoir, Barkas and Mysore
  6. O & M Division –XIV: Yellugutta Reservoir, Nacharam
  7. O & M Division –VII: Tarnaka, Boudhanagar, Nallagutta, Lalapeta, Marredpally, Prakashnagar, Patigadda, Mekalamandi and Mahendra Hills Reservoir
  8. O & M Division –V: Areas within the jurisdiction of Mekalamandi Reservoir
  9. TD –III: MES, Railways and Secunderabad Cantonment Board
  10. O & M Division –IX: Hashmatpet, Gautamnagar, Ferozguda
  11. O & M Division –XVI: Madhuban Reservoir, Shastripuram and Prashasannagar – Partially.
  12. O & M Division –I: National Police Academy.

Restoration of drinking water supply in Hyderabad

Normal drinking water supply is expected to resume at 6 pm on Sunday, January 11.

To minimize inconvenience, residents in these areas are advised to use water judiciously, the release said.

