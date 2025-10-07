Nalgonda residents set moneylender’s house on fire after Rs 10 crore fraud

Although a police complaint was filed and the case went to the courts, there has been no action so far, the victims alleged.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th October 2025 7:42 pm IST
Representational Image of fraud written on keypad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Residents of Nalgonda set a house of a local moneylender on fire on Monday morning, accusing him of cheating them of Rs 10 crore.

According to angry residents, Balaji Naik disappeared after collecting the large sum from more than 300 people by fraudulently promising high-interest returns.

Although a police complaint was filed and the case went to the courts, there has been no action so far, the victims alleged.

Memory Khan Seminar

Tensions prevailed after angry victims stormed Naik’s house, vandalised furniture and ignited personal belongings.

On information, police rushed to the spot and pacified the protestors.

The local police did not respond to Siasat.com calls.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th October 2025 7:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button