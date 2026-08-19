Nalgonda school director stabbed to death, Class 10 student held

The victim had multiple stab wounds on her stomach and neck, allegedly inflicted with a knife or another sharp-edged weapon.

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Silhouette of a hand holding a knife with ink splatters on a wooden background.
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Hyderabad: A Class 10 student of a private school in Telangana’s Nalgonda district has allegedly stabbed the school’s director and teacher to death, police said on Wednesday, August 19.

The victim was identified as Kallu Roopa Reddy, director and teacher at Nagarjuna School.

According to Nalgonda Police, Roopa Reddy was found dead with multiple stab wounds at her residence in Kondamallepally mandal last week. Police said she was alone at home when the incident took place.

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Her husband, who was in Hyderabad, became concerned after she did not respond to his phone calls. He informed some neighbours, who alerted the police. A police team subsequently reached the residence and found her dead.

The victim had multiple stab wounds on her stomach and neck, allegedly inflicted with a knife or another sharp-edged weapon.

Police said the Class 10 student has been taken into custody and that the motive behind the killing is under investigation.

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When asked about reports that Roopa Reddy had suffered 27 stab wounds, a police official said she had sustained multiple injuries, but the exact number would be confirmed after the post-mortem examination report, which is awaited.

A murder case was registered at Kondamallepally police station based on a complaint filed by the victim’s son.

Police said the investigation is underway.

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