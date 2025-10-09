Nalgonda tahsildar in Telangana ACB’s net over Rs 2 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, October 9, caught the tahsildar of Chityal mandal in Nalgonda district for accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to carry out official duty.

According to the ACB, Gugulothu Krishna demanded a bribe from the complainant through a private person, Gattu Ramesh, to complete the mutation process of an agricultural land and submit a detailed survey report to a sub-inspector attached to the Chityala police station.

Also Read Telangana ACB unearths Rs 58.36 Cr worth assets in last 9 months

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of Gattu Ramesh. Both the accused have been arrested and produced before the ACB Court at Nampally.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).