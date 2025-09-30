Telangana ACB unearths Rs 58.36 Cr worth assets in last 9 months

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a total of 203 cases this year, with 23 being registered in September. Further, it seized Rs 42,03,500 from cases pertaining to graft by government employees and unearthed assets worth Rs 58,36,18,724 in Disproportionate Assets (DA) cases in the past 9 months.

In September this year, the ACB registered 11 trap cases, 2 disproportionate assets cases, 2 criminal misconduct cases, 6 regular enquiries and conducted 2 surprise checks, resulting in the apprehension of 21 public servants and one outsourcing employee.

An amount of Rs 8,91,000 was seized in trap cases, while assets worth Rs 14,05,83,000 were unearthed in the DA cases, the ACB said in a press release.

Additionally, an accused officer, Ch Srinivas Raju, Tahsildar from Thirumalagiri mandal in Nalgonda district, was convicted by the court on September 16 and was sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment and was awarded a fine of Rs 25,000.

He was found guilty of two counts under Sections 7 and 13(1)(d) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Over 200 cases since January

Out of the 203 cases, 119 are trap cases, 13 are disproportionate assets cases, 20 are criminal misconduct cases, 25 are regular enquiries, 23 are surprise checks and 3 are discreet enquiries. A total of 189 public servants have been arrested so far, including 15 outsourcing employees.

ACB finalised 25 cases in September and sent the final reports to the government. A total of 204 cases have been finalised since January. The Telangana ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (@TelanganaACB).