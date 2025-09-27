Town planning officer in Telangana ACB’s net over Rs 5 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: A town planning official from Yellampeta Municipality in Medchal-Malkajgiri district was arrested by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, September 27, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for an official favour.

The accused officer, identified as Chinthala Radha Krishna Reddy, demanded the bribe to avoid demolishing the complainant’s compound wall and gates. Reddy had already accepted Rs 1.5 lakh and was caught by the ACB while accepting the additional Rs 3.5 lakh.

The Telangana ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (@TelanganaACB).

The ACB has assured that the identity of the victim or complainant will be kept confidential.