Nalla Cheruvu in Hyderabad likely to be inaugurated in November

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath has said that the restoration of Nalla Cheruvu in Uppal is nearing completion, and it is likely to be inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in November.

According to HYDRAA, the lake was heavily encroached upon and was limited to less than 50 acres of water.

However, the land was reclaimed, and the lake has been expanded to 67.31 acres. “The lake, along the Warangal Highway, was previously a garbage and industrial effluent dump yard,” Ranganath told the media after an inspection on Saturday, September 5.

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He added that Nalla Cheruvu is now transformed into a freshwater lake and would turn into a tourist hub generating employment.