Namaz offered at Maharashtra municipal office, BJP invokes ‘Hindu Rashtra’

Nashik: A group of Muslim men offering prayers in Maharashtra’s Malegaon Municipal Corporation office drew strong reactions from right-wing leaders, with some labelling it an unauthorised act in a “Hindu Rashtra.”

The issue stemmed from long-standing electricity issues in a Malegaon ward and residents’ claims that their repeated complaints were being ignored by the Municipal Corporation.

Since the electricity issue remained unresolved, a group of locals from the affected ward, led by the president of the Malegaon Lok Sangharsh Samiti, Lukman Kamal, arrived at the Electricity Department office.

According to the residents, they were called by the Electricity Department officials at 3 pm and forced to wait for hours. As the timing of the protest coincided with the afternoon Asr prayers, the group offered namaz inside the office, fearing that if they left, the meeting would be cancelled.

A video of the incident emerged on Wednesday, February 25, sparking a debate among political figures. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-affiliated members raised objections, describing it as “illegal behaviour.”

Speaking to the reporters after the Maharashtra budget session, BJP minister Nitesh Rane questioned the group’s actions, saying, “This is a Hindu rashtra. No one is allowed to do this here. Have these people been elected for the development of Malegaon or do jihad? Why should they offer namaz there when there are so many mosques?”

“We will certainly call for action,” Rane said. On madrasas, the minister said, “Madrasas are centres for making terrorists. Would we have ever got permission to set up centres for learning the Bhagwat Gita in a Muslim nation? We have no other option but to shut down madrassas where children are beaten.”

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya submitted a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting strict action against the individuals.

Namaz at Malegaon Govt Office



Employees & Activists had Namaj at MALEGAON Municipal Office Premises. They also uploaded Video on Social Media



Police & Municipal Officials confirmed such ilegal behaviour



I requested CM @Dev_Fadnavis to take strict action pic.twitter.com/PuVRra2dwJ — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) February 25, 2026

“Namaz was performed publicly inside the Electricity Department office of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation, and a video of this has gone viral on social media. This is a very serious matter. I request that an FIR (first information report) be filed against everyone involved and that the employees be suspended,” Somaiya’s letter read.