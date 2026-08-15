‘Name martyrs’: Priyank questions RSS role in freedom struggle

Kalaburagi: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during the 80th Independence Day celebrations, questioning its contribution to the freedom struggle and challenging the organisation to name members who sacrificed their lives in the fight against British rule.

Addressing the gathering in Kalaburagi, Kharge said that the RSS should come forward and explain its role in the freedom movement.

“My only question to the RSS is: Tell us which freedom struggle you participated in. I can give a list of 500 Congress members who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle. I challenge the RSS to give even a list of 50 such names,” he said.

Kharge also questioned the organisation’s role during the communal violence that followed the Partition of the country. He alleged that the RSS had a role in aggravating communal tensions and asked what it had done to protect people during the riots.

The minister also raised questions about the legal and organisational status of the RSS, referring to the ongoing political debate in Karnataka over a proposed law to regulate RSS activities in public places.

“The RSS cannot be banned. Santosh and Mohan Bhagwat are right when they say that it cannot be banned. The reason is that they are not registered. If I have to ban your organisation, shouldn’t you first be a registered organisation?” Kharge said.

His remarks come amid an escalating political confrontation between the Congress government and the BJP over RSS activities. The issue has triggered strong reactions from BJP leaders, with the Opposition accusing the government of targeting the organisation for political reasons.

Kharge also aimed at BJP leaders over their association with the RSS. In a post on X, he questioned Opposition Leader R Ashoka about whether the children of senior BJP leaders had become full-time RSS pracharaks or regular volunteers.

“If the RSS is so good, why are the children of BJP leaders not full-time pracharaks or swayamsevaks? How many times have your children visited RSS shakhas? You have not answered any of these questions,” Kharge said.

He added that he had no objection to visiting the RSS headquarters, Keshava Krupa, but asked BJP leaders to first encourage their children to participate in RSS shakhas and other activities.

“I would also be happy to visit Keshava Krupa, but first send the children of BJP leaders to gaushalas and shakhas. Before inviting me to a shakha, send your children there. Then perhaps the word ‘morality’ will have some meaning coming from you,” he said.

Kharge diverting attention from Congress internal issues, says Ashoka

Kharge’s remarks drew a sharp response from Ashoka, who accused the minister of diverting attention from internal issues within the Congress and its allies.

Ashoka said there was no need for Kharge to worry about Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Indira Gandhi or Jawaharlal Nehru. Instead, he asked Kharge to explain the alleged cross-voting involving 11 votes from the alliance during the recent MLC election.

“Don’t worry about Rahul Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Pandit Nehru. First find out how 11 votes from your alliance cross-voted in the recently held MLC election,” Ashoka said.

He further alleged that the development reflected growing dissatisfaction among legislators with the Congress leadership.

“If you need, I can investigate and tell you why your party MLAs have lost confidence in your leadership,” Ashoka said, intensifying the political exchange between the two sides.

The latest war of words comes at a time when the Congress government and BJP are locked in a broader dispute over the role of the RSS in public life, with both sides seeking to use the issue to reinforce their respective political positions.