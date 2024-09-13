Name of 3rd senior of Bigg Boss 18, first promo release date

Mumbai: The excitement for Bigg Boss 18 is reaching new heights as fans eagerly await the premiere of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. With daily updates about the theme and contestants, anticipation is building around the upcoming season.

One of the most interesting updates so far is the time-travel theme for Bigg Boss 18. This concept could see the return of iconic tasks, contestants, and situations from previous seasons, adding a nostalgic twist to the game.

Insiders also reveal that the show will feature ex-contestants returning as seniors. Abdu Rozik and Munawar Faruqui’s names have already surfaced. And now, we have the name of third senior.

Manisha Rani Confirmed For Bigg Boss 18?

Latest buzz suggests that Bigg Boss OTT 3 star Manisha Rani is in talks to join the new season. While discussions are ongoing, nothing has been confirmed yet, but fans are already thrilled at the idea of seeing her on the Bigg Boss 18 screen.

Salman Khan has recently shot the first promo for the show, which is expected to go live this weekend, offering fans a glimpse of the new theme and what’s in store for the season.

Bigg Boss 18 FIRST TEASER VIDEO this weekend! 🔥



Do you want Manisha in Bigg Boss 18? Comment below.