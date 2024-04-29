Name of 7th confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Mumbai: The much-anticipated reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, is gearing up for its upcoming season, stirring up excitement among fans. Speculations about the celebrity contestants who will brave thrilling challenges under host Rohit Shetty’s guidance have been circulating on the internet.

Several reports and insider sources have unveiled the names of six confirmed contestants who have officially signed up for the adrenaline-packed adventure. Among them are Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, Samarth Jurel, Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumona Chakravarti, and Aditi Sharma.

And now, we have name of the 7th contestant who is set to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Zohaib Asshraf Siddiqui in KKK 14?

Television actor Zohaib Asshraf Siddiqui, known for his role in popular shows like Radhakrishn, has been approached to join the stunt-based reality show. Sources suggest that Zohaib is set to accept the offer soon, making his debut on the thrilling platform.

For those unfamiliar, Zohaib has garnered acclaim for his performances in several successful television dramas, including Radhakrishn, Suryaputra Karan, and Karmaphal Daata Shani.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants Names

Several tentative names of celebrity contestants have also been surfacing online including — Shoaib Ibrahim, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Mannara Chopra, Elvish Yadav, and others, fueling anticipation for what promises to be an action-packed season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.