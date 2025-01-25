Name of Sana Khan’s second newborn son revealed, watch video

Mumbai: Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas are on cloud nine as they recently became parents for the second time. The couple joyfully announced the arrival of their second son on January 5, 2025. Their firstborn, Saiyad Tariq Jamil, was born in July 2023.

In an adorable Instagram video, the couple revealed the name of their newborn son: Saiyad Hasan Jamil. The video featured a heartfelt message, saying, “Dear loved ones, with hearts full of gratitude we humbly request your prayers for our baby boy. We named our prince Saiyad Hasan Jamil.”

Sana shared her gratitude in the caption, writing, “O ALLAH, All praises are for You. On Your blessings and blessings. O Allah, give us the ability to train our sons as You want, and guide us to be kind and just to them, making them Your pious servants.”

The couple had earlier announced the birth of their second child with a heartwarming Instagram post, “Alhamdulillah, for everything we have. Alhamdulillah for everything we had. It’s a boy! Overflowing with joy, big brother Tariq Jamil welcomes his baby brother! Born on January 5, 2025.”

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas tied the knot on November 21, 2020, in Surat, Gujarat. Their first son, Saiyad Tariq Jamil, was born on July 5, 2023.