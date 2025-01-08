Mumbai: The Ticket to Finale (TTF) task in Bigg Boss 18 had all eyes glued to Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang, the top contenders competing for the coveted spot as the season’s first finalist. Fans were eagerly anticipating the announcement of the winner, but what unfolded has never been seen before in the history of Bigg Boss.

Tomorrow Promo – Ticket to Finale Contendership Task – Chum (with support of Karanveer) and Vivian won the task.pic.twitter.com/ClPOmNbplz — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 7, 2025

Who won Bigg Boss 18 Ticket To Finale?

In a shocking turn of events, no one took the Ticket to Finale. Yes, you read that right!

Vivian Dsena initially emerged as the winner of the TTF task, but a twist changed the course of the game. During the task, an incident involving Vivian’s aggression led to Chum Darang getting hurt. Following this, Vivian refused to take the precious TTF.

Bigg Boss then presented the option of voluntarily giving the TTF to Chum. In a surprising move, Chum also declined to accept the ticket.

Vivian Dsena sacrificed a ticket to the finale because in his aggression chum got hurt 💔💔

Can't believe this man #ChumDarang #ChumVeer pic.twitter.com/CkdOUCWXJn — Vidushi (@vidushisam) January 7, 2025

This unprecedented decision has left fans in disbelief. The turn of events has sparked a wave of reactions online. While many believe Vivian will still secure his spot in the finale due to his strong gameplay, others feel Chum should have accepted the ticket as a fair outcome of the situation.

Fans are divided in their opinions. One fan commented, “Nothing will happen to #VivianDsena; he’s going to the finals anyway. But #ChumDarang should have accepted the TTF when offered.”

With no one claiming the Ticket to Finale, the race to the grand finale has become even more intense.

What do you think about this unexpected decision? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.