Name Warangal airport after freedom fighter, Owaisi urges CM

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, September 22, urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to name the Mamnoor Airport after freedom fighter Moulvi Syed Alauddin, a native of the undivided Warangal.

In a letter to Reddy, Owaisi stated that the Mamnoor Airport was built in the 1930s under the rule of the Nizams for the benefit of the paper industry in Warangal. Responding to the CM’s request to suggest names for the new airport, the Hyderabad MP suggested the name “Maulvi Syed Alauddin Airport”, adding that Alauddin participated in the revolt of 1857 against British rule.

Also Read Land acquired, CM seeks name suggestions for Warangal airport

Alauddin was subsequently imprisoned at the Cellular Jail, said the MP, adding that his contribution is significant to the role of Hyderabad and South India in the freedom struggle.

CM seeks names for Mamnoor Airport

Owaisi’s suggestion comes days after the Telangana CM said that land for the Mamnoor Airport had been acquired and asked for suggestions regarding the name of the airport.

Reddy said the project had moved closer to reality after the completion of land acquisition and its handover to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).