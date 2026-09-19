Land acquired, CM seeks name suggestions for Warangal airport

Hyderabad: With the work on Mamnoor Airport in Warangal on track, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday, September 19, sought suggestions for its name.

Taking to X, Revanth Reddy said the project had moved closer to reality after the completion of land acquisition and its handover to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

He said the state government allocated Rs 295 crore for land acquisition for the airport, describing the handing over of the land to the AAI as a major step towards fulfilling the long-pending demand for an airport in Warangal.

World-class airport at #Warangal.. the dream is taking flight..!!



The BRS was in power for 10 years and still failed to make Warangal’s long-pending airport dream a reality, while its leaders remained focused on family interests and luxury farmhouses.



Now, under Congress… pic.twitter.com/lwablIxe6M — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) September 19, 2026

Expressing hope to one day fly from there, the Chief Minister said the proposed airport would serve as a gateway for industry, tourism, education, employment and investment in the Warangal region.

Patting himself on the back for this progress, the CM did not miss the opportunity to point out how “the BRS was in power for 10 years and still failed to make Warangal’s long-pending airport dream a reality, while its leaders remained focused on family interests and luxury farmhouses.”