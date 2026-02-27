Nampally court jails man for 8 months for stealing 2 mobiles

Hyderabad: A man was sentenced to 8 months of simple imprisonment and was awarded a fine of Rs 2,000 on Thursday, February 26, for breaking into a house in Old Malakpet and stealing two mobile phones.

The accused, Zakir Mohd, had broken into the house in the early morning hours in July last year. A case was subsequently registered at Chaderghat police station under Sections 331(4) and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court at Nampally delivered the verdict on Thursday.