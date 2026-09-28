Nampally revenue inspector caught taking Rs 15,000 bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, September 28, caught a revenue inspector from the Nampally Mandal in the Nalgonda district for demanding and accepting Rs 15,000 as a bribe in exchange for an official favour.

The accused, Rallabandi Gopa Raju, allegedly demanded the bribe amount through Adulla Yadagiri, working as an assistant, and the favour was “submitting the Panchanama Report prepared in respect of the complainant’s agricultural land to the Tahsildar”.

The tainted bribe amount was also recovered from Yadagiri. The ACB said it proved that Raju “performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage”.

The duo was arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases, Nampally, for judicial remand. The case is under investigation.

The ACB withheld the details of the complainant for security reasons.