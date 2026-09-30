Nandigram bypoll Congress candidate walks out of jail

Kolkata: Congress’ Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan was on Wednesday, September 30, released from jail, a day after the Calcutta High Court granted him interim bail in six criminal cases lodged in 2007, a police officer said.

Pradhan, who was received by a large number of party workers outside the Haldia jail, said he would immediately start campaigning for the October 6 by-election.

“I will begin campaigning from today. There is not much time left. The people of Nandigram want the son of the soil, not someone from outside, to win. I am confident of securing victory,” he told reporters.

Campaigning for the bypoll ends on October 4, while counting of votes will take place on October 9.

The high court on Tuesday granted the Congress candidate relief till October 20, allowing him to campaign for the bypoll to the Nandigram assembly seat, vacated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who opted to retain Bhabanipur, which he had also won in the state polls earlier this year.