UP priest Yati Narasinghanand made derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammed in a recent speech.
He stated, “If you have to burn effigies on every Dussehra, then burn the effigies of Mohammed.”
Akhand Hindu Rashtra dream must reach Makkah: Yati Narasinghanand
Known for his controversial remarks, Narasinghanand said last year, “Akhand Hindu Rashtra was the dream of Veer Savarkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This dream should not be limited to Afghanistan; we should strive until Hindutva reaches Makkah and Kaaba.”
He further claimed that a Shiv temple lies beneath the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site.
Following unrest in Israel last year, the priest declared that he, along with 1,000 supporters, wishes to settle in Israel and contribute to the war effort free of charge.
Well-known for controversial speeches
Narasinghanand is infamous for delivering controversial speeches. He was previously arrested for giving a hate speech in Haridwar.
His remarks typically target Islam and Prophet Mohammed. However, he has also made statements against former President Abdul Kalam and Prime Minister Modi.
His recent remarks against Prophet Mohammed have sparked reactions from netizens.