UP priest Yati Narasinghanand made derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammed in a recent speech.

He stated, “If you have to burn effigies on every Dussehra, then burn the effigies of Mohammed.”

Akhand Hindu Rashtra dream must reach Makkah: Yati Narasinghanand

Known for his controversial remarks, Narasinghanand said last year, “Akhand Hindu Rashtra was the dream of Veer Savarkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This dream should not be limited to Afghanistan; we should strive until Hindutva reaches Makkah and Kaaba.”

He further claimed that a Shiv temple lies beneath the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site.

Following unrest in Israel last year, the priest declared that he, along with 1,000 supporters, wishes to settle in Israel and contribute to the war effort free of charge.

Well-known for controversial speeches

Narasinghanand is infamous for delivering controversial speeches. He was previously arrested for giving a hate speech in Haridwar.

His remarks typically target Islam and Prophet Mohammed. However, he has also made statements against former President Abdul Kalam and Prime Minister Modi.

UP Priest Yati Narasinghanand targeting Islam and Prophet Mohammad



This man is dangerous

Ghaziabad police has filed a fresh FIR against him

He was banned from addressing Public



He should be put behind the bar



We respect all religions

We respect all religions

We don't want to be like him pic.twitter.com/VrLmzEPPvD — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) October 3, 2024

Enough is enough – Narasinghanand will not stop until he provokes riots. Take action now. https://t.co/hz2eQIQMD2 — Sarayu Pani (@sarayupani) October 4, 2024

His recent remarks against Prophet Mohammed have sparked reactions from netizens.