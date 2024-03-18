Narayana Murthy gifts Rs 240 cr Infosys stock to 4-month-old grandson

Ekagrah Murty received 15 lakh shares, or 0.04 per cent stake, in Infosys.

18th March 2024
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy

New Delhi: India has probably seen its youngest millionaire in Ekagrah Rohan Murty – the four-month-old grandson of Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy.

According to a regulatory filing, Narayana Murthy has gifted shares worth more than Rs 240 crore to his grandson.

The 77-year-old Infosys founder gifted shares to his grandson in an off-market transaction. With this, Narayana Murthy’s holding in the IT bellwether fell to 0.36 per cent, or more than 1.51 crore shares.

At the price of Rs 1,620 per share on Monday, Ekagrah Murty received a whopping Rs 243 crore. Narayana Murthy and his wife and now Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty became grandparents in November last year after their son Rohan Murty and wife Aparna Krishnan welcomed a baby boy.

Engineer-turned-philanthropist and author Sudha Murty took oath as Rajya Sabha MP last week in the presence of her husband.

