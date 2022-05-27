Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 27th May 2022 1:44 pm IST
Aryan Khan bail plea adjourned till Thursday
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan (Instagram)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has given a clean chit to actor Shah Rukh Khans son, Aryan Khan who was charged with consuming drugs last year.

Khan was arrested by the NCB team on October 3, 2021. After interrogation, he was remanded to judicial custody. His first bail was dismissed by the trial court. Later, Khan through his counsel, approached the Bombay High Court which granted him bail on October 28 and he was finally let out of prison on October 30.

Aryan Khan was arrested after an NCB team headed by the Mumbai Zone head, Sameer Wankhede, had conducted a raid on the Cordelia Cruise yacht where a party was reportedly underway on the intervening night of October 2 and 3.

