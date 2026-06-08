Narcotics trafficking: ED raids in three states

Aizawl: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday, June 8, conducted searches at multiple locations in Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal as part of a Rs 142 crore drugs trafficking-linked money laundering investigation, officials said.

They said the premises that were raided are located close to the India-Myanmar international border (in Mizoram) and the India-Bangladesh international front (in Tripura).

The ED case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from a complaint of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an instance related to seizure of 49.10 kg methamphetamine and 40 g heroin on August 21, 2025 in Tripura, they said.

It is alleged that an organised cross-border syndicate was sourcing methamphetamine from Myanmar via the Champhai/Zokhawthar sector of Mizoram for delivery to receivers in Tripura.

Proceeds of crime worth Rs 142 crore were layered through multiple bank accounts and shell entities, the ED’s preliminary probe has found.