NIA raids banned Darul Uloom, ex-Jamaat-e-Islami chief’s house in Shopian

NIA sleuths carried out searches at the school in Imam Sahib area in Shopian in the early hours, officials said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th May 2026 8:25 am IST|   Updated: 25th May 2026 9:28 am IST
National Investigation Agency
National Investigation Agency

Srinagar: The NIA on Monday, May 25, conducted raids at two locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, including Darul Uloom Sirajul Uloom, which was declared an illegal entity last month.

NIA sleuths carried out searches at the school in Imam Sahib area in Shopian in the early hours, officials said. The education institute imparts both religious and formal education to hundreds of students.

Officials said another NIA team also searched the residence of the former chief of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, Shahzada Aurangzeb, at Molu Chitragam in the district.

Subhan Bakery

Further details are awaited.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th May 2026 8:25 am IST|   Updated: 25th May 2026 9:28 am IST

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