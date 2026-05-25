NIA raids banned Darul Uloom, ex-Jamaat-e-Islami chief’s house in Shopian

Srinagar: The NIA on Monday, May 25, conducted raids at two locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, including Darul Uloom Sirajul Uloom, which was declared an illegal entity last month.

NIA sleuths carried out searches at the school in Imam Sahib area in Shopian in the early hours, officials said. The education institute imparts both religious and formal education to hundreds of students.

Officials said another NIA team also searched the residence of the former chief of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, Shahzada Aurangzeb, at Molu Chitragam in the district.

Further details are awaited.