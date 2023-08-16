Nasr School founder Begum Anees Khan passes away

Hyderabad: Begum Anees Khan, founder of Nasr School, Hyderabad, passed away on Wednesday, August 16.

She was aged over eighty years and was suffering from illness for quite some time.

In 1965, Anees Khan started the first nasr school for girls at Saifabad.

Her close associates said that Khan not only founded the prominent educational institute with a vision but owned it passionately. She relentlessly drove it to completion like a true leader. Her dedication towards education and her love for students and teachers was priceless.

Her demise is a great loss to the education fraternity.

Family members informed that funeral prayers will be held after the Maghrib at Nasr School, Khairtabad, on Wednesday evening.

She will be laid to rest at Dargah Hazrat Qutbi Mia Saheb, Santosh Nagar, Eidi Bazar near CRIDA.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condoled the demise of Begum Anees. “Her work in the educational field is extraordinary and speaks for itself. Hyderabad has a lost a gem,” stated Owaisi.