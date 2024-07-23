Natasa Stankovic enjoys quality time with son after split

Mumbai: Natasa Stankovic, the former Bigg Boss contestant and renowned dancer, recently shared heartwarming pictures of a day out with her son, Agastya. This came just days after she and cricketer Hardik Pandya publicly announced their separation.

Having left Mumbai for her hometown in Serbia last week, Natasa took to Instagram to share a series of stories showcasing the quality time she spent with Agastya at a theme park. The photos captured a day filled with joy and exploration, providing a comforting glimpse into their lives during this transitional period.

One of the most touching Instagram stories posted by Natasa featured a selfie with her son, captioned “heart full of joy” along with a white heart emoji. In the photo, Natasa is seen holding Agastya close, smiling warmly at the camera, while Agastya looks away in curiosity, captivated by his surroundings. Other pictures in the series showed Agastya fascinated by dinosaur models, highlighting a day full of excitement and discovery.

Natasa and Hardik Pandya tied the knot on May 31, 2020. Over the years, they shared numerous moments of joy and togetherness, becoming one of the most talked-about couples in the entertainment and sports world. Their decision to part ways marks the end of a significant chapter in their lives, but their focus remains steadfast on providing a loving and supportive environment for their son.

Through these shared moments, Natasa Stankovic offers a glimpse into her dedication as a mother, ensuring that Agastya continues to experience love and happiness despite the changes in their family dynamics.