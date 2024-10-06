Natasa Stankovic returns to screen after separation from Hardik Pandya

Mumbai: Months after her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic is focusing on her career and moving forward. The Serbian model and actress, who had returned to her homeland after the split, is now back in India. Her first project since her return is a music video titled “Tere Krke,” and she recently shared the first look with her fans on Instagram.

Natasa Teases New Music Video

On Saturday, Natasa shared a poster of the upcoming song “Tere Krke,” where she stars alongside singer Preet Inder. In the poster, she looks stunning, and the teaser for the song will be out soon on PlayDMF’s YouTube channel. Natasa captioned her post, “Get ready to groove to the beat of #TereKrke,” building excitement among her followers.

Interestingly, Hardik’s brother, Kunal Pandya, reacted to her post with a heart emoji. Many fans also praised her for focusing on her career after the split.

Career Focus After Separation

A source close to Natasa revealed that she has returned to India with her focus set on work. She was recently spotted filming a dance number in Chandigarh, which marks her first project after her separation from Hardik Pandya. Natasa is being selective about her projects and is determined to give her best.

Natasa’s Journey in the Industry

Natasa has been in the Indian entertainment industry for years. She made her debut in 2013 with a dance number in the movie Satyagraha. Since then, she’s appeared in several ads and films. Her last big role was in the web series Flesh in 2020. The music video “Tere Krke” marks her return to the spotlight after a break.

The End of Natasa and Hardik’s Marriage

Earlier this year, Natasa and Hardik announced their separation after months of speculation. On July 18, they shared a joint statement on Instagram, saying they had “mutually decided to part ways.” Despite their split, the couple has committed to co-parenting their son, Agastya.