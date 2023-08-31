Nation looks up to Rahul Gandhi’s leadership: Sanjay Raut

However, he made it clear that all the National Opposition parties will sit together and discuss all aspects of putting an end to the differences among some of the parties.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 31st August 2023 1:16 pm IST
Give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar, Raut tells BJP over row caused by Rahul Gandhi's remarks
Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the country has accepted and looks up to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s leadership in the coming times.

Speaking to the media, he said that Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has struck a chord among the masses and he will embark on a similar BJY in the west-east direction.

Also Read
Third INDIA meeting today; seat-sharing on agenda, logo likely to be unveiled

“The country has accepted him as a non-controversial, capable leader. The people love Rahul Gandhi… they want to work under his leadership,” declared Raut.

MS Education Academy

However, he made it clear that all the National Opposition parties will sit together and discuss all aspects of putting an end to the differences among some of the parties.

The comments came hours before Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi are expected to reach Mumbai for the INDIA Conclave scheduled in an informal gathering later this day and a formal round of deliberations on Friday.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 31st August 2023 1:16 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button